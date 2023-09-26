Deadline to install winter tires looms for motorists in the North Coast

Drivers are required to have their vehicle equipped with snow tires by Oct. 1

Winter tires will soon be mandatory on provincial highways in the North Coast area as the season begins to shift.

Provincial highways in the region require drivers to have winter tires on their vehicles between Oct. 1 and March 31 or April 30 of next year.

Tires must have the mud and snow (M+S) designation or the mountain icon with a snowflake inside it.

Ensuring drivers have their vehicles properly equipped with the tires is essential to keeping them safe, according to Trace Acres, program director for the provincial Road Safety at Work organization.

“Driving for work or pleasure can be dangerous, no matter how much experience you have,” she said. “Conditions can change quickly and you need to prepare now to help keep yourself and your passengers safe.”

According to the B.C. Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming, having proper tires is part of numerous precautions drivers can take.

“Drivers can better ensure their own safety and the safety of others by preparing for the season by installing winter tires, watching weather forecasts, checking DriveBC, and driving safely,” he said.

A fine of $121 could be applied to those who are caught driving without snow tires after Oct. 1.

