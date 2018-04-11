Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons. (Facebook)

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

A woman who worked as a trainer for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and was on a bus that crashed last week has died.

The family of Dayna Brons says the 25-year-old died this afternoon in Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16.

Her family says she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports.

They say she was very proud to be part of the Broncos team.

READ: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank
Next story
B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

Just Posted

Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

City contracted crews were busy clearing more than 50 trees fell during the wind storm

Boarders and skiers catch some big air at the Loaded Throwdown

Loaded Sports sponsored the freestyle competition on April 7 at Shames Mountain

Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

Church and Civic Centre broken into, several fights lead to arrests

RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert for April 2-7

VIDEO: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Prince Rupert

Several downed trees, and even the Little Library were caught up in the wind storm

VIDEO: “Spamalot” crowned a hit

An all Prince Rupert cast brought the laughs on April 5, 6 and 7

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Most Read