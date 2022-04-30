Taylor Jackson, of Dance Academy of Prince Rupert competes in a recent competition in March 2022. (Photo: supplied)

Dancers from across the province to compete in Prince Rupert

33rd BC Annual Dance Competition to showcase more than 604 performances

Dancers from across the province will be placing their right foot forward, stepping into the 33rd BC Annual Dance Competition in Prince Rupert from May 1 to 6.

Jazz Production Association of BC (JPA), the host organization President Teresa Mackareth said more than 604 entries for individual performances had been received for the event which is being held live for the first time in two years since the pandemic shut down.

“We are the competition with a difference,” Mackareth said, adding the non-profit contest gives away more than $60,000 per year in awards to young dancers. “We give away more than some of the major competitions.

“There are very few not-for-profit competitions left,” she said. “It’s crucial we keep it going.”

The competition in 2021 was held virtually, with dancers submitting videos for judging. In 2020, the event, which has been held yearly since 1988, was canceled entirely due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Mackreth said she has been working with dance championships for many years. She is elated to see how the event has encouraged dancers throughout the duration and developed the dance scene in the city to be one of a great reputation.

“The dance competition changed everything in Prince Rupert. It brought dance to the forefront in our community,” the dance president said. “Students then grew up with dance in their lives and became instructions themselves. Students have progressed in their dance careers to become professional dancers.”

The BC Dance Competition will hold scheduled performances each day starting at 9 a.m. and will close out the week with an evening showcase on April 6.

The Friday night gala will begin at 6 p.m. with a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception in the lobby of the Lester Centre, followed by a dance performance of the competition winners.

Tickets for the gala evening are $25 for adults and $15 for under 12.

Each daily competition session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is $5.00, with evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. being $7.00.

 
K-J Millar | Editor and Multi-Media Journalist 
