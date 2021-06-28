Daily heat record set for Prince Rupert

The sun began to peak out early Monday morning as temperatures rose to the mid-20s, setting a daily record for Prince Rupert. Rupert’s temperatures, however, pale in comparison to other regions of B.C. that have Humidex readings nearing 50C. (Todd Hamilton/Northern View photo)

While it is not an overall record for Prince Rupert, it is for this day in recorded history.

Prince Rupert reached 24C at approximately 1:30 p.m., setting a new record for June 28. The previous record on this day was 21.9C set in 2002. The previous low temperature was 4.4C set in 1965.

Overall, however, Prince Rupert is unlikely to establish a new high record. On June 6, 1958, the mercury touched 32.2C.

In addition, the Humidex reading is much lower than Rupert’s interior counterparts, with a feels like 27C. Relative humidity is also much lower with readings ranging from 53 to 61 per cent.

Health authorities from around the province are warning people to stay safe as the province is expected to endure its fourth day of historically hot temperatures.

A preliminary analysis from BC Hydro said that consumption reached 8,106 megawatts, which was more than 100 megawatts higher than new summer record that was set on Saturday. The energy company expects to hit yet another record Monday night as temperatures are expected to hit the high 30s and even into the 40 C range in many parts of the province. The heat record in the country was set in B.C.’s Interior with the Village of Lytton reaching 46.6 C.

Temperatures in Prince Rupert are expected to return to summer normals by mid-week of 15-16C.