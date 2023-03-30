A view of the waterfront from Daajing Giids in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

A view of the waterfront from Daajing Giids in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Daajing Giids to provide update on wastewater treatment plans

The town hall meeting is April 5 at 7 p.m.

The Village of Daajing Giids is inviting residents to a town hall meeting to hear updates about the municipality’s wastewater treatment system on April 5.

A presentation outlining what has happened with the wastewater system since the last community update in 2018, as well as the community’s plan for the future, will begin at 7 p.m. However, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and constituents will have an opportunity to have an informal chat with the mayor and councillors beforehand.

After the presentation, around 8 p.m., there will be a facilitated forum where attendees can ask council questions and give feedback. All of the in-person events will take place at the Daajing Giids Community Hall. However, there is also an option to join virtually. The link for the virtual meeting is available on their website at www.daajinggiids.ca/wastewater-treatment/

In February 2018, the Village of Queen Charlotte held a referendum which asked residents whether the village should borrow $625,000 to purchase a parcel of land to build a sewer treatment facility. The 322 votes against borrowing the funds to purchase the land far outweighed the 21 votes in favour of the purchase.

Later the same year, in August 2018, the Village of Daajing Giids (previously Village of Queen Charlotte) signed a memorandum of understanding with Skidegate Band Council with the goal of having discussions about developing a servicing agreement which would allow the village to treat its sewage at the Band’s sewage treatment plant.

READ MORE: Manitoba boy suggests a giant statue to draw visitors to Haida Gwaii

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Wastewater treatment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman arrested after series of suspicious grass fires started on Vancouver Island
Next story
Will B.C.’s shift to clean transportation take rural communities along for the ride? ​​​​​​​

Just Posted

A view of the waterfront from Daajing Giids in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids to provide update on wastewater treatment plans

RCMP arrive at the 44.5 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on March 29 to execute a warrant obtained following an incident in which a Coastal GasLink worker was allegedly swarmed by a group of masked individuals on March 26. (Yintah Access video screen capture)
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker

CityWest announced a two-time $500,000 payment to the City of Prince Rupert to be made over the next two years to assist with the draft 2023 municipal budget and proposed 15.7 per cent property tax increase, (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest pledges $1M to Prince Rupert to soothe proposed 15.7 municipal tax increase wound

Improvements to the Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant are part of a three-year plan to return it and next-door Skeena Sawmills sawmill back to profitability. (Staff photo)
Terrace backs bid for Skeena Sawmills provincial aid package

Pop-up banner image