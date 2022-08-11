Daajing Giids Council approves bylaw change to support proposed housing complex

Queen Charlotte Heritage House Society can now move forward with their proposal

The Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society requested a change to a village bylaw in order to build a new independent living housing complex, similar to Heritage House and Cedar Place. (Photo: submitted)

Daajing Giids Village Council adopted an amended bylaw to allow more than two principal buildings on multiple-family residential lots during their meeting on July 18.

Before the meeting, the council hosted a public hearing regarding the bylaw change. Apart from a letter of support submitted by the Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society, there were no comments from the public.

The Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society requested an increase in the number of allowable buildings per lot in a letter to the council on June 10.

They want to develop a 17-unit complex on a lot in town that would fall within their independent living category, similar to Heritage House and Cedar Place.

They were advised to limit the number of units per building to five, Greg Martin, board chair for the Heritage Housing Society, explained on July 20.

“When you get into a building with more units, the regulations get a little bit stiffer and your costs can go up,” Martin said.

To achieve this size of complex with only five units per building, they would need at least four buildings. Yet the previous bylaw set a limit of two buildings per lot.

The amendment to the bylaw means they will be able to move forward with their plan.

Martin said they would be submitting a funding application for the project the next time BC Housing opens a request for proposals, which they are hoping will be early next year.

The society was gifted four individual lots and more than a year ago, it decided to consolidate them into one, Martin said. By combining the lots, the society decreased the number of setbacks they would have to build around, optimizing the space for housing.

However, before the bylaw changed, they were restricted to just two buildings on the now .55 acre lot.

The society’s mission is “to provide and manage a range of housing options for the residents of Queen Charlotte/ Daajing Giids,” states their website.

Martin is hopeful that the bylaw change will create more opportunities for housing in the village.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter