Members of the Cycle 4 Water team in Dawson City on July 28, 2021. From left to right: Gabe McReynolds, Timo Itkonen, Mike Woodard, Rob Montgomery. (Cycling 4 Water/Blog)

Members of the Cycle 4 Water team in Dawson City on July 28, 2021. From left to right: Gabe McReynolds, Timo Itkonen, Mike Woodard, Rob Montgomery. (Cycling 4 Water/Blog)

Cyclists passing through northwest B.C. on Canada-wide ride

The Cycle 4 Water team is raising funds for 65 water wells in Africa

A four-person team of cyclists on a cross-country trek to raise funds for African water wells will be passing through Prince Rupert and Terrace tomorrow (Aug. 7).

The Cycling 4 Water team (C4W) departed from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., July 19, planning to touch the Pacific ocean at Prince Rupert before heading east eventually ending the journey by touching the Atlantic in Halifax late September.

The group is partnered with Global Aid Network (GAiN), a non-profit Christian international relief and development organization.

“I know this 65 day, 10,000 km ride will be difficult,” said Mike Woodard, cyclist, in a C4W blog post.

“But I also know it would be much more difficult to see my children die because they do not have clear water.”

During the cross-country journey, C4W is raising awareness and money for access to clean water in Africa, with a goal of funding 65 wells to assist GAiN’s work.

People can learn more about getting involved or check the riders progress and blogs by visiting www.cycling4water.ca.

READ MORE: B.C. man cycling across Canada

Previous story
Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

Just Posted

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today

Members of the Cycle 4 Water team in Dawson City on July 28, 2021. From left to right: Gabe McReynolds, Timo Itkonen, Mike Woodard, Rob Montgomery. (Cycling 4 Water/Blog)
Cyclists passing through northwest B.C. on Canada-wide ride

Vessels congregate in the Prince Rupert Harbour for the memorial of tugboat captain Troy Pearson. Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said on July 31, marine and tugboat workers need tougher safety regulations so they can return home safely at the end of each shift. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
MP Bachrach raises marine safety regulation issues

Regan Yee (1417) of South Hazelton jumps the barrier and water pit in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase during Athletics competition at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Aug. 1. Daniel Lea/CSM}
Prince Rupert steeplechaser out of final at Tokyo Olympics