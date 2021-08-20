Members of the Cycle 4 Water team in Dawson City on July 28, 2021. From left to right: Gabe McReynolds, Timo Itkonen, Mike Woodard, Rob Montgomery. (Cycling 4 Water/Blog)

Cyclists passing through northwest B.C. on Canada-wide ride

The Cycle 4 Water team is raising funds for 65 water wells in Africa

The bright yellow shirts of a four-person team of cyclists on a cross-country trek to raise funds for African water wells were spotted passing through Prince Rupert on Aug. 7.

The Cycling 4 Water team (C4W) departed from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., July 19, planning to touch the Pacific Ocean at Prince Rupert before heading east and eventually ending the journey by feeling the spray of the Atlantic on their faces in Halifax during late September.

The group is partnered with Global Aid Network (GAiN), a non-profit Christian international relief and development organization.

“I know this 65 day, 10,000 km ride will be difficult,” said Mike Woodard, cyclist, in a C4W blog post.

“But I also know it would be much more difficult to see my children die because they do not have clear water.”

During the cross-country journey, C4W is raising awareness and money for access to clean water in Africa, with a goal of funding 65 wells to assist GAiN’s work.

People can learn more about getting involved or check the riders progress and blogs by visiting www.cycling4water.ca.

