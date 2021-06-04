Cycling on water for Trinity House

Jeczjong Pangan and Nola Strimbold pedalled across the Prince Rupert harbour in an epic hydrobike race to raise funds for Trinity Men’s recovery House on June 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

An epic hydro bike race across the Prince Rupert harbour peddled in more than $2,000 in a fundraising effort for 333 Trinity Men’s Recovery House, on June 3.

The evening event was organized by Prince Rupert’s Martin Schouw to promote the efforts of Trinity House service in assisting with drug and alcohol addiction recovery. Schouw said the organization has helped him and his friends, so he just wants to give back. He wanted an ‘epic’ way to celebrate his recent five years of sobriety and recovery.

“It thought it would be fun to get together and put in some hard work on to promote Trinity House and everything it does,” Schouw said.

Eight race participants were cheered on by more than fifty supporters who ignored the drizzly wet conditions. Bikers pedalled in two teams from the starting line at the Cow Bay Marina, across the harbour on the bikes which have become a new attraction on the city waterfront landscape.

The bikes are creating a buzz of excitement toward outdoor exercise activity in the city since their arrival in May, Corey Martens owner and operator of Epic HydroBikes Inc. said.

The push-bikes with wide padded seats sit on top of two pontoon floats and are powered by leg muscles, operating a small rudder on the back to gain momentum.

The manual watercraft is enabled for all physical abilities and ages, and has a carrying compartment for lunch, sunblock, drinks, and cameras. The metal frame construction will hold up to 300 lbs. or more than 400 lbs. with an additional pontoon which can be easily added to the frame, Martens said.

Prince Rupert’s Mario Reece led the victory and cycled across the finish line first, with Amber Hayes following close behind as second. Jeczjong Pangan took third place, with Vernon Barker, Sean Offutt, Ernie Westgarth, Nola Strimbold, and Martin Schouw pedalling in behind.

K-J Millar | Journalist

