Curling Club back on the ice

Curling Club president Natasha Lebedick is optimistic that the club can raise the funds necessary for a new plant in the next year. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Natasha Lebedick, Prince Rupert Curling Club President is grateful the club can get back to curling in Oct. 2020 with the funding granted by Northern Development Investment Trust. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Curling Club is benefiting with a $250, 000 grant from Northern Development Investment Trust(NDIT), to complete much needed facility upgrades.

These upgrades will assist the club, with a full replacement of the old ammonia ice making plant facility which did not comply with modern WorkSafe regulations. The ice pad has remained closed for the 2019/2020 season due to the outdated system.

The first phase of the comprehensive renovation project will begin with the replacement of the existing ammonia plant with to Freon based cooling system.

“The club is functioning, but we haven’t been able to curl,” said Natasha Lebedick, president of the club, “We we will get to curl again, first and foremost.”

“Members were sad that they couldn’t curl this year, So this money means that curling will stay in Prince Rupert. This sport will be an option for all ages.”

The second phase of the renovation will be a face-lift for the rental hall which is one of the largest in P.R., and then a rebuild of the adjacent kitchen and washrooms.

“With rentals being a major source of income for the curling club, upgrades to the washroom and kitchen will ensure that the facility can generate sustainable revenues now and into the future,” a media release announcing the funding said.

The lounge and downstairs facilities have a primary liquor license and can hold up to 225 guests. It is popular for social functions such as weddings, birthday parties, and is used for laser tag and ‘larping’ (live action role play) where people bring their own equipment.

The funding application process was started in Oct. 2019. Lebedick said she worked beside Veronika Stewart of the City of Prince Rupert who assisted with the grant writing and with NDIT.

“They worked closely with me to ensure it would be successful. They certainly helped me to cross the finish line,” Lebedick said.

Lebedick said there will be open houses once the work is complete and curling is planned to start mid Oct. As for time lines, projects should start the beginning of May she said. The Prince Rupert Curling Club has been active since the early 1950’s and currently has a membership of 120.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

K-J Millar | Journalist