An overflowing landfill on October 6 - it will be replaced in a location up the hill and along the road that runs behind the current cell at the Prince Rupert landfill. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

CT Northern Construction Alliance rocks with $6.4m contract

New Prince Rupert landfill site to be built in quarry

A $6,416,719.00 contract has been awarded to CT Northern Contract Alliance (CTNCA) by Prince Rupert City Council on Oct. 5, for a landfill expansion project.

The recommendation put forward to Mayor and Council by Richard Pucci, director of operations was to award the construction services contract forthwith to the local company.

“As Council and the community is aware, we have been operating on our existing landfill for a number of years. Its area is now almost completely exhausted,” Pucci said. “We have to develop a new cell and where that cell is going is in our quarry.”

More to come in The Northern View print edition on Oct. 15

READ MORE: Prince Rupert awards $3M landfill contract

READ MORE: Business briefs: Prince Rupert seeking contractor for landfill, Lax Kw’alaams getting HDTV

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Most Read