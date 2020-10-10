CT Northern Construction Alliance rocks with $6.4m contract

A $6,416,719.00 contract has been awarded to CT Northern Contract Alliance (CTNCA) by Prince Rupert City Council on Oct. 5, for a landfill expansion project.
The recommendation put forward to Mayor and Council by Richard Pucci, director of operations was to award the construction services contract forthwith to the local company.
“As Council and the community is aware, we have been operating on our existing landfill for a number of years. Its area is now almost completely exhausted,” Pucci said. “We have to develop a new cell and where that cell is going is in our quarry.”
More to come in The Northern View print edition on Oct. 15
K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter