Cruiser crammed with goodies

Safety Bear and RCMP officers dressed in traditional red serge were on hand at the first Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-A-Cruiser event on Dec. 21. Despite the cold and inclement weather more than $3,000 was raised in toys, food and gift cards all donated to the Prince Rupert Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The police car was crammed with toys and food destined for the Salvation Army after the first Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-a-Cruiser event triumphantly closed the car doors early, on Dec. 21, in the Safeway parking lot.

“The event was a success and despite the inclement weather, we literally crammed a cruiser,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, medial relations officer at the Prince Rupert Detachment said.

The event drew shoppers from the store, and those just wanting to stop by to receive a hug from Safety Bear and a ‘Happy Holidays’ greeting from the officers wearing the traditional red serge.

“We had originally scheduled the event to go on until 5 p.m., but due to the immense generosity of the people, we had to ‘wrap it up’ early, around 4 p.m. since there was no more room in the police cruiser,” he said.

Gravel said while the exact dollar amount of donations is unknown, it is estimated that more than $3,000 worth of toys, food and gift cards, were delivered to the Salvation Army on the day of the event.

“We want to say a big thank you to the community who showed such generosity and compassion. They made this first edition of Cram-a-Cruiser a success. I can say without a doubt that we will repeat the event next year and we will make sure that Safety Bear is in attendance again,” Gravel said.

K-J Millar | Journalist