Safety Bear and RCMP officers dressed in traditional red serge were on hand at the first Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-A-Cruiser event on Dec. 21. Despite the cold and inclement weather more than $3,000 was raised in toys, food and gift cards all donated to the Prince Rupert Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Safety Bear and RCMP officers dressed in traditional red serge were on hand at the first Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-A-Cruiser event on Dec. 21. Despite the cold and inclement weather more than $3,000 was raised in toys, food and gift cards all donated to the Prince Rupert Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Cruiser crammed with goodies

Donations were delivered to the Salvation Army

The police car was crammed with toys and food destined for the Salvation Army after the first Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-a-Cruiser event triumphantly closed the car doors early, on Dec. 21, in the Safeway parking lot.

“The event was a success and despite the inclement weather, we literally crammed a cruiser,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, medial relations officer at the Prince Rupert Detachment said.

The event drew shoppers from the store, and those just wanting to stop by to receive a hug from Safety Bear and a ‘Happy Holidays’ greeting from the officers wearing the traditional red serge.

“We had originally scheduled the event to go on until 5 p.m., but due to the immense generosity of the people, we had to ‘wrap it up’ early, around 4 p.m. since there was no more room in the police cruiser,” he said.

Gravel said while the exact dollar amount of donations is unknown, it is estimated that more than $3,000 worth of toys, food and gift cards, were delivered to the Salvation Army on the day of the event.

“We want to say a big thank you to the community who showed such generosity and compassion. They made this first edition of Cram-a-Cruiser a success. I can say without a doubt that we will repeat the event next year and we will make sure that Safety Bear is in attendance again,” Gravel said.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commander

Just Posted

Safety Bear and RCMP officers dressed in traditional red serge were on hand at the first Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-A-Cruiser event on Dec. 21. Despite the cold and inclement weather more than $3,000 was raised in toys, food and gift cards all donated to the Prince Rupert Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Cruiser crammed with goodies

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was assisted by BC Ambulance and RCMP at an apartment fire on Second Ave. W., during the evening of Dec. 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue battles heat of flames while mercury plunges

Environment Canada issued cold weather warnings on Dec. 28 and promised more snow leading into the new year. Road maintenance workers clear sidewalks in front of businesses in Prince Rupert on Dec. 9 after heavy snowfall.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Temperatures expected to plummet to -20 C to -30 C with wind chill

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021