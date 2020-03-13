The Oceania Regatta docks in the Prince Rupert harbour in 2017. Shannon Lough photo

Cruise ship ban to hit Prince Rupert hard

Ottawa prohibits all international cruise ships from docking in Canada, including Prince Rupert, amid COVID-19 fears

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant financial impact on the Prince Rupert economy this summer, following Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s announcement Friday that cruise ships carrying more than 500 people are prohibited from docking in Canada until at least July 1.

The restriction will apply to ports in the North for the whole season, he said, because the risk from COVID-19 is greater in more remote communities.

According to crew-centre.com five ships were scheduled to dock in Prince Rupert between now and July 1, including Cunard Line’s large luxury liner with a crew and passenger capacity of almost 3,200 people.

Today, March 13, the cruise ship schedule on the Port of Prince Rupert’s website had been removed.

The full financial impact on local business, and the number of jobs directly affected at the port is unknown at this time.

Black Press has reached out to the port’s communications department for comment.

Thirteen vessels are scheduled to call on Prince Rupert after July 1. However as Canada’s chief public health officer and other health officials urge Canadians to avoid travelling on all cruise ships, it’s possible the industry will not recover to full capacity this season.

For workers and families impacted by precautionary measures like the cruise ship ban, the Bank of Canada announced Friday it will lower the cost of borrowing for individuals and businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said Friday the government will help those financially impacted by the pandemic to ensure they can meet such basic needs like paying rent or a mortgage, and buying food.

“We are looking at ways to help Canadians directly,” Trudeau said.

More to come.

