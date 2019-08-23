Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

Cross-examination begins for B.C. dad accused of killing young daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

An Oak Bay father who is accused of murdering his two young daughters has ended the first part of his testimony by reiterating that he did not kill his girls.

Andrew Berry is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry on Christmas Day 2017.

The girls were found in their rooms at Berry’s apartment, while he was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

The Crown’s theory is that Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself, but Berry says he owed thousands of dollars to a loan shark and was attacked in his apartment.

As defence lawyer Kevin McCullough wrapped up his questions, Berry restated that he loved his daughters, didn’t kill them and didn’t try to kill himself

Berry’s testimony will now be challenged by Crown counsel Patrick Weir.

The Canadian Press

