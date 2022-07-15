THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy file photos

Crews still checking Vancouver building for possible victims after roof collapse

Eight people in a room beside collapsed area removed from a second-floor window

Eight people have been rescued from an office below a collapsed rooftop parking lot in east Vancouver, but a spokesman for the fire department says it is still too early to tell if everyone has been accounted for.

“We’re removing debris that has to be removed out of the building,” said Dan Moberg, assistant fire chief.

“Other than that, we’re not making any comments about other people, or that, at this time,” he said, when asked if anyone may still be under the rubble.

Eight people were in a room beside the collapsed area and crews used a ladder truck to reach a second-floor window and remove them late Thursday, Moberg said

Two of the victims were treated in hospital, but their conditions had not been updated overnight

Vancouver’s Heavy Urban Search and Rescue crew, a specialized team that responds to major structural collapses, was in charge of removing concrete and other debris from the search area, Moberg said.

That work was expected to continue through Friday, he added.

Fire officials have said a small bobcat-style loader was working on the roof and drilling was underway on a section of the parking lot when the collapse happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

The loader and a piece of pavement roughly three metres by four metres dropped from the parking lot into the offices of a bakery below.

The area, which includes a major street beside the damaged building, remained closed early Friday.

WorkSafeBC, the agency that oversees worker safety in the province, says it has already opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

