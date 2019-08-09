The Barrington River wildfire Aug. 4, looking east on the south arm of the Berrington River. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crews monitoring wildfire 50 km west of Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service is monitoring a 4,400-hectare wildfire 50 km west of Telegraph Creek.

The Barrington River blaze is believed to have been caused by lighting Aug. 4.

This weekend crews will be conducting structure protection assessments on a fish camp 25 km east of the fire, but otherwise concerns are low and no firefighting crews are currently attending.

READ MORE: Crews responding to wildfire near Meziadin Junction

“A monitoring flight done today [Aug. 9] showed some activity on the western edge of the fire, though heavy smoke hampered visibility and accurate mapping wasn’t possible. Winds are pushing the fire and smoke westward, away from the communities of Telegraph Creek and Glenora,” says Fire Information Officer Jessica McDiarmid. “We’re keeping a close eye on it.”

Current weather forecasts call for the winds to shift on Monday or Tuesday next week. Smoke may be visible in Telegraph Creek and Glenora at that time. The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire over the weekend and will release updates if conditions change.

BC Wildfire Service is not currently worried about the fire reaching Telegraph Creek or Glenora, the site of last year’s 121,000-hectare Alkali Lake wildfire.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Barrington River wildfire Aug. 4, about 50 km west of Telegraph Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Previous story
Illegal shipment of fish product being transported from Prince Rupert to Vancouver intercepted

Just Posted

Illegal shipment of fish product being transported from Prince Rupert to Vancouver intercepted

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Crews monitoring wildfire 50 km west of Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service is monitoring a 4,400-hectare wildfire 50 km west of… Continue reading

Prince Rupert and Terrace make top 50 on Canada’s Best Communities List

Maclean’s ranks Terrace 35 and Prince Rupert 46 out of 415 communities

Terrace midwife denied hospital privileges at Mills Memorial

Northern Health expects to have midwifery review complete by late 2019

Metlakatla receives funding for trail

Northern Development Initiative Trust provided funding for economic development projects

The Cannery Road Race is only one month away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Most Read