Crews have been installing new signals and lights along Highway 16 in downtown Prince Rupert. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Crews begin Highway 16 upgrades

The province promised updated lighting and signalling late last year

Work crews have begun installing new traffic signals and signage along Highway 16 in Prince Rupert’s downtown core.

So far, the work includes installation of new poles, signal displays, pad buttons and route markers at the 9th Street and McBride, 5th Street and McBride, 4th Street and McBride and the 6th Street and McBride intersections.

New LED lighting will be installed along the highway once the intersection upgrades are complete.

The upgrades come months after the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure announced upgrades to lighting and intersections in Prince Rupert to address safety concerns in the city. In 2017, 11 pedestrians were hit by vehicles in the city, with 7 of those incidents occurring on crosswalks.

Poor lighting and visibility was the commonly cited cause of those accidents.

In Sept. 2018, Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain reported that 89 street lights would be converted from conventional bulbs to LED bulbs to improve visibility. In addition, street signs and signal polls were to be replaced and durable long line painting would be laid down at crosswalks.

A study was also to be conducted for the McBride Street and Second Avenue intersection to investigate ways that it can be improved.

While the work was supposed to begin in the Fall of 2018, it was delayed as the ministry had difficulty finding contractors to complete the work.

WestCana Electric — a contractor based in Prince George — has been completing the signal installation so far.

Work is expected to continue at least until March.

Crews begin Highway 16 upgrades

