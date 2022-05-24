The apps of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube are pictured on an iPhone in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Martin Meissner

Creator of popular kids’ YouTube channel slams federal online-streaming bill

Super Simple Songs creator says legislation that doesn’t recognize how digital platforms work

The Canadian creator of a children’s YouTube channel with 34.2 million subscribers says the government’s online streaming bill is a bad piece of legislation that doesn’t recognize how digital platforms work.

Morghan Fortier, who says her channel Super Simple Songs is the most-watched Canadian YouTube channel, told a House of Commons committee today that Bill C-11 mistakes platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for broadcasters like CBC and Netflix.

The entrepreneur argues the online streaming bill hands sweeping powers to the broadcast regulator over the internet.

She says broadcast laws should be modernized but the bill is too overreaching and she called for a clause giving the regulator potential powers over user-generated content to be removed.

But other experts speaking at the heritage committee called for the bill to be swiftly introduced to protect Canadian music producers and create a level playing field between foreign streaming giants such as Netflix and Canadian broadcasters.

Fortier says her channel, which features kids’ songs set to animated videos, has had over 1.3 billion views in Canada and a light regulatory touch is key to her and other digital creators’ success.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: YouTube says bill could cover user-generated content, despite minister’s assurances

Media industrysocial media

Previous story
B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall
Next story
Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Just Posted

A computer graphic shows the Port Edward LNG project. They expect to break ground this summer. (Image supplied)
Port Edward LNG set to break ground this summer

Taegan Jeffrey-Stewart and her sister Halli hard at work during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View)
Pineridge Elementary gets creative during the Cardboard Challenge

Representatives of the Indigenomics Institute’s Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses are honoured during the Indigenomics conference at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver May 19-20. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan development corp named to Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses list

Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA, students and SD 52 staff celebrate the official opening and ribbon cutting of the Lax Kxeen Elementary school’s accessible playground after more than a year’s wait for the ceremony due to the pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Accessible play place for all abilities