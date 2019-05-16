Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks with the media following Question Period in Ottawa on December 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canada needs a coast-to-coast energy corridor where it would be easy to build pipelines and power lines.

In a speech laying out his economic vision before the next election, the opposition leader says having one dedicated route would make it easier to approve major new energy projects.

He says all planning and consulting would be done up front so industry wouldn’t have to submit “complicated” route proposals for new transmission lines and pipelines.

Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030.

READ MORE: B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

He says if the Conservatives win the next election, he’ll kill the infrastructure bank the Liberals created, end corporate handouts and scrap the federal carbon tax.

The Toronto speech is the second in a series of five Scheer is using to introduce major Conservative policies well ahead of the election due in October.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill to ban oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet
Next story
Georgetown to expel 2 students linked to admissions scandal

Just Posted

CityWest officially launches its storefront in Kitimat

The event also raised over $500 for the Humane Society

Why We Relay: Lois Chappell

After her battle with breast cancer, a Prince Rupert woman found camaraderie on a dragon boat team

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

B.C. Conservation urges caution heading into long weekend

BC Conservation is urging outdoor recreationists to remember their dos and don’ts… Continue reading

Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Most Read