The truck ran off the road just past Ridley Island Road early on Oct. 1

A truck carrying Canada Post mail ran off the road early Oct.1 on Highway 16 just past Ridley Island Road. (Photo submitted by Aaron McIntyre)

A truck carrying Canada Post mail ran off the road on its way into Prince Rupert early Oct. 1.

The truck is currently in a side ditch at the top of Miller Bay Hill on Highway 16 just past Ridley Island Road.

An employee with Canada Post said the truck is a contractor that transports mail from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

More to follow

