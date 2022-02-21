A crash between an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer and another vehicle closed Hwy. 99 north of Whistler for multiple hours on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (HamishTelford/Twitter)

A crash between an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer and another vehicle closed Hwy. 99 north of Whistler for multiple hours on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (HamishTelford/Twitter)

Crash with off-duty Pemberton Mountie sends 1 driver to hospital in critical condition

RCMP officer was treated at hospital for minor injuries

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer driving his personal vehicle on Family Day (Feb. 21) morning.

According to a B.C. RCMP news release, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the off-duty officer was driving northbound along Hwy. 99 between Whistler and Pemberton. The crash was between the officer’s vehicle and a southbound vehicle with one occupant. The Mountie was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while the other driver was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating the crash and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into whether police actions were linked to the other driver’s injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened shortly after noon on Monday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Turned off by ‘freedom convoy,’ South Asian Canadian truckers mull other career paths
Next story
Finance minister hints at changes to BC Wildfire Service after climate disaster filled year

Just Posted

Van Le owns and runs Javadotcup with her husband after previously working as staff for 10 years under the previous owner. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Van Le

Volunteers from the Prince Rupert Middle School band helped make the 2020 Sugar Shack brunch a success with the giving of their time. The students served over 350 plates on Feb. 1. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sugary sweetness on its way with Prince Rupert Sugar Shack

Machinery, which police allege was destroyed by protesters, is seen in a Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, handout photo. Several politicians are denouncing what police have called a violent confrontation between a group of about 20 people and Coastal GasLink employees at a work site for a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

Sheila McDonald, coordinator of Better at Homem shows off the Green Sleeve and sticker program participants will get, on Feb. 17. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
New medical information program to assist seniors and Prince Rupert first responders