The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headquarters Connaught Building is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

The Canada Revenue Agency has resumed all online services after fraudsters used thousands of pilfered usernames and passwords to obtain government services.

The agency disabled the services Saturday after discovering more than 5,000 accounts had been the target of three cyberattacks.

Online access to “My Business Account” resumed Monday and all others were brought back online Wednesday evening.

The agency says it regrets the impacts on Canadians and has modified all its security systems to protect against future cyberattacks.

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA explaining how to confirm their identity in order to protect and restore access to their account.

The agency urges everyone using its online services to update their accounts with unique passwords they don’t use for any other purpose.

It also recommends all CRA “My Account” users enable email notifications as an additional measure of security.

They can also opt to use a new security feature that will allow them to set up a unique personal identification number to open an account.

About 5,600 CRA accounts were targeted in what the CRA has described as “credential stuffing” schemes, in which hackers used passwords and usernames from other websites to access Canadians’ CRA accounts.

The first of three attacks last week took aim at the GCKey service, which is used by about 30 federal departments and allows Canadians to access services like the My Service Canada account.

By using the previously stolen usernames and passwords, the perpetrators were able to fraudulently acquire about 9,000 of the some 12 million GCKey accounts.

Separately, CRA’s system was hit by credential stuffing attacks. The perpetrators were able to use previously hacked credentials to access the CRA portal. They were also able to exploit a vulnerability that allowed them to bypass the CRA security questions and get into thousands more accounts.

In addition, the CRA portal was directly targeted with a large amount of traffic trying to attack the services through credential stuffing.

The Canadian Press

Canadacybersecurity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire
Next story
Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Just Posted

P.R. business leader appointed to board of B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Michael Pucci is one of the 12 members of the board of directors for B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre swimming pool to be re-opened

Registration will be necessary for Prince Rupert swimmers to take the plunge

Prince Rupert man who pled guilty to stabbing boyfriend gets house arrest

Judge cites First Nations status and traumatic childhood in decision not to send him to prison.

Two North Coast communities to receive portion of $486,000

Metlakatla First Nation and Heiltsuk First Nation to receive funding for clean energy projects

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Most Read