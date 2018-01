Police are investigating the scene at the coffeehouse in Cow Bay

Police are investigating after Cowpuccino’s Coffeehouse was broken into overnight Jan. 24. (Submitted)

Cowpuccino’s Coffee House was broken into overnight Jan. 24. Prince Rupert RCMP received a call at 4:55 a.m. reporting a break and enter at the cafe in Cow Bay.

Police are investigating this morning and waiting for forensics to arrive.

More to come.