The two lots in Cow Bay are no longer being developed as planned. Development to the parking lot will continue, according to the city. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Cow Bay developer pulls out of land deal with city

Private deal for part of public parking lot angered Cow Bay business owners when announced in June

Two lots in Cow Bay will not be developed as planned, according to the City of Prince Rupert.

Currently public parking, the lot was to be sold by the city to an undisclosed private developer for an undisclosed price.

According to the city, the unnamed developer has pulled out and will not be buying the land, leaving the lot empty.

Ongoing construction for the public parking lot, including seven or more parking spaces built from work being done on First Ave, will continue on the land, according to the city.

Initial news of the sale in late June was greeted with scorn by business owners in the area, who said the parking lot was essential for their businesses.

They also did not like the city’s plan to develop a temporary parking lot on land between Cow Bay and Rushbrook saying it was too far away.

READ MORE: Cow Bay merchants upset by partial sale of parking lot

