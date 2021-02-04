The National Police Federation says inoculating its members will ensure the safety of both officers and the communities they serve. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

The National Police Federation says inoculating its members will ensure the safety of both officers and the communities they serve. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

COVID-19 vaccinations for RCMP officers should be a priority, union tells officials

Federal, provincial officials asked consider Mounties for priority access to COVID-19 vaccines

The union representing front-line RCMP officers is asking federal and provincial officials to consider Mounties for priority access to COVID-19 vaccination.

The National Police Federation says inoculating its members will ensure the safety of both officers and the communities they serve.

Letters have gone out to provincial premiers as well as justice and health ministers, “to express our concern about rolling out the vaccines in a consistent, safe and appropriate manner,” federation president Brian Sauve said in a statement.

In a January letter to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Sauve emphasized that the federation supports prompt vaccination of health and social-service workers.

But he added that RCMP officers cannot always keep a safe distance from others during public interactions, resulting in close contact with people each day.

Sauve said it means members are often at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

“They conduct in-person COVID-19 quarantine compliance checks and they enforce the Public Health Orders. They do so in many settings, including communities in crisis where the rate of infection has surged,” Sauve wrote.

In northern and remote communities, RCMP officers have expanded duties beyond traditional policing roles, such as responding to health emergencies and transporting patients, he noted.

“The risk that the pandemic has brought upon our members has resulted in tragic instances,” Sauve said in the letter.

“As an example, one of our Indigenous RCMP constables posted in a northern First Nation community in Manitoba contracted COVID-19 last fall and lost three family members as a result.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid-2020

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has identified groups for early vaccination, including those at high risk for severe illness and death and workers essential to the COVID-19 response.

The RCMP says provinces and territories are responsible for the planning, allocation an distribution of vaccinations through the health-care system.

“Our partners recognize the important role we play in keeping our communities safe,” said Cpl. Caroline Duval, a force spokeswoman.

“Essential workers, including policing organizations, have been identified amongst the priority groups given their increased risk of exposure and the importance of maintaining essential services to communities.”

Vaccine distribution may look “a little bit different” in each jurisdiction and there may be variations that account for special vulnerabilities, like the remoteness of some communities, she added.

Sauve said while essential workers have been identified federally, provinces are being allowed to ignore these guidelines, “which speaks directly to the inconsistency we’re seeing, and calling out across Canada.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service a ‘done deal,’ mayor insists

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Military police launch investigation after former Canadian defence chief accused of misconduct
Next story
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Just Posted

A ten-story apartment tower in Prince Rupert is undergoing renovations for 60 rental suites. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sixty unit residential building being renovated in the city

Prince Rupert building sat without tenants for years is due to be ready for residents in 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak killing nine residents was declared at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert where the flag flies at half-mast on Feb. 2. Since the outbreak was declared 40 people who either live or work in the manor have been confirmed positive for the virus as of Feb. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just less than half of Acropolis Manor residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten deaths since outbreak declared on Jan. 19 at Prince Rupert long-term care home

Construction of Prince Rupert Port Authority’s $4-million Seal Cove Salt Marsh Project is now underway. (Illustration supplied by the Prince Rupert Port Authority)
Restoration work begins on Prince Rupert’s Seal Cove

Port investing $4 million in habitat restoration

Prince Rupert man Chris Mark 31, lost his life in a fatal vehicle collision just outside of Quesnel on Feb. 3, his partner of 15-years Rebecca Sandy told The Northern View. (Photo supplied)
Prince Rupert man in Highway 97 fatal collision identified

Chris Mark 31, Prince Rupert father of two died in a vehicle collision outside of Quesnel

The red pin shows the location of what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident” (Google Maps)
Prince Rupert man victim of fatal head-on collision on Highway 97

RCMP say two SUVs, one towing a trailer, collided on Highway 97

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

B.C. sex workers will fill in keywords, license plates, and other quick descriptors in the database, which will be accessible by phone, to suss out potential clients. (Pixabay)
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool is good news for B.C. sex workers

Peer-to-peer database will allow sex workers to report dangerous clients to one another

Most Read