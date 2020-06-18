Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Parliament Hill’s West Block for a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

The federal government will soon be launching an contact tracing app for COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (June 18).

The news comes as Canada reached another grim milestone amid the pandemic earlier that morning, with more than 100,000 test-positive cases recorded since the novel coronavirus touched down in January.

Trudeau said that anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network that would notify other app users who have been in close contact with that person, and then watch their symptoms and be tested if needed.

The hope is that the digital technology will limit the spread of COVID-19, which has no vaccine or cure.

The more people who use the completely voluntary app, the better it will work, Trudeau added.

The app is being designed by a number of corporate stakeholders, including the Canadian Digital Service, Shopify and Blackberry. Ontario and B.C. officials are also apart of the roll out.

Contact tracing and other related measures to track the epidemiology of the virus has sparked concern by various privacy watchdog groups.

ALSO READ: Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Trudeau stressed that the privacy of Canadians will be respected.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks
Next story
Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Just Posted

Llamas are leaving

For everything there is a season

Ace golfers in Prince Rupert

Three hole-in-ones scored at Centennial Course

Wolves are becoming more predatory, Conservation Officer Service warns

Lack of fear and attraction to humans led to a recent wolf attack on Port Edward senior citizen

UPDATE: CN confirms employee death on property

Second death in less than a month, Teamsters Union said

Port’s performance remains strong during COVID-19

Prince Rupert cargo volume is up 9 per cent

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Two coastal B.C. First Nations investing $25 million in renewable energy projects

To get off diesel power, two off-grid communities developing hydro power

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Racialized individuals often face discrimination in accessing health care

Lower childhood asthma rates from less prescribing of antibiotics: B.C. study

Children who were prescribed antibiotics as infants went on to develop asthma, study finds

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Most Read