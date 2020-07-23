Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

B.C.’s provincial health officer is ordering people who rent houses, houseboats and other vacation rentals to limit their guests, as the province reports another 30 COVID-19 cases.

The July 23 total is mainly related to a series of parties in the Central and South Okanagan in recent days, Dr. Bonnie Henry said, adding that the provincial order for rentals is being prepared.

Henry advised people to follow restaurant rules when they are having gatherings in their own homes. Restaurants are limited to a maximum of six people per table.

“We know this virus can be a stealth virus,” Henry said. “Being around crowds of people, especially people you don’t know, puts you and your family and your friends at risk.”

Details of the rental restrictions are being worked on and the new order will be in place by July 24, Henry said. The measure will be required for rental agreements for resorts and other vacation rentals such as AirBnB or VRBO. Henry said the intent is to make numerical restrictions part of rental agreements once the numbers are finalized.

“We’ve seen the challenges when people get together and then they have parties,” Henry said.

RELATED: Horgan scolds young people about beach parties

RELATED: ‘Everyone needs to do better,’ Kelowna mayor says

People exposed in Okanagan events have been returning home to places around the province, and there has been an uptick in cases in the Northern Health region, Health Minister Adrian Dix said. B.C.’s case total remains low compared to Alberta and the hundreds of daily cases in Washington state, but has jumped from 10 a day to 30 in the past two weeks.

Henry and Dix reported one additional death in a seniors’ long-term care facility, for a total of 190 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began early this year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 tracing app starts beta testing after three-week delay
Next story
Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement

Just Posted

PRPA announces Green Wave Award recipients

COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, as well as two new recipients, Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin receive financial incentives as part of the program

Quick reaction averts potential major fires

Canadian Border Security complex on Ridley Island where a pallet of used computer batteries was found to be smoking

Missing person

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Shawn Spence

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

$799,950 non-budgeted expense approved by City Council

Removal of fuel tanks two and three in the Moresby Park space has been approved

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Most Read