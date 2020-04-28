B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. is moving more slowly than some provinces to reopen business in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it doesn’t have as far to go to find the “new normal,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

At his briefing April 28, Dix said work is proceeding to Premier John Horgan’s announcement in May about restoring some services shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our approach for flattening the curve has been to turn down the volume of our in-person interactions,” Dix said. “In some cases, other jurisdictions have tried to press mute. And this is important that our orders to completely close businesses have been very limited in B.C. Other jurisdictions are making announcements this week to reopen businesses that were never closed in B.C. because of our nuanced response.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP
Next story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Just Posted

City Council briefs

Zero per cent tax increase maintained

City has limited power to deal with non-essential visitors

Only one bylaw officer, who can not enforce

Prince Rupert fundraiser receives prestigious award

Terrion’s goal is to raise $1 million

Train derailment in Prince Rupert

Train blocks track intersection on rail-line

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send visiting ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no visitors were stopped

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Most Read