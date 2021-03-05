COVID-19 Public Exposure Notice issued for Prince Rupert’s homeless shelter

Main door at Cranes Crossing, Prince Rupert’s homeless shelter, on March 5. Northern Health issued a public notice of potential exposure occurring at the shelter between Feb. 22 and 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A COVID-19 Public Exposure Notice has been issued by Northern Health on March 5 for a potential exposure Crane’s Crossing in Prince Rupert.

The health authority is advising of the possible exposure to COVID-19, at the North Coast Transition Society managed homeless and emergency shelter located at 1080 3rd Avenue West, Prince Rupert between Feb. 22 and 24, 2021.

People who visited the shelter during this time period are asked to take extra care and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until March 10, which will be 14 days from the last date of possible exposure, public health officials advised in the notice. Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, NH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

“If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate, and people can continue with their usual daily activities, and continue to follow all COVID safety measures, including keeping a safe distance from others, staying close to home, and avoiding gatherings, and wearing a mask in public indoor spaces,” the notice reads.

K-J Millar | Journalist

