Local health authority maps are updated each week. The brown maps show the number of confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 15 to 21, with the blue map showing cases over the past year. (Image supplied)

Local health authority maps are updated each week. The brown maps show the number of confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 15 to 21, with the blue map showing cases over the past year. (Image supplied)

COVID-19 outbreak numbers increase at Acropolis and exposures are up in S.D. 52

Business COVID-19 safety plans are law, public needs to follow health protocols - Northern Health

Northern Health has released updated COVID-19 figures on Jan. 22, for the outbreak at Acropolis Manor, in Prince Rupert.

Eighteen residents have now tested positive for the virus, as well as eight staff, Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health told The Northern View, bringing the number to 26 people affected by the outbreak at the long term care facility.

“Basically there are a few key things to keep in mind right now. The active cases that we have among staff and residents are contained to Acropolis Manor,” Collins said.

The Northern Health public exposures and outbreaks webpage shows another School District 52 exposure at Prince Rupert Middle School from Jan. 13 to 15, bringing the total current and active number of exposures to five.

There are no other exposures or outbreaks reported on the webpage currently in the city. The webpage is updated weekly.

“Those individuals, whether they are staff who live in the community, or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is self-isolating and has been contacted by public health and given their instructions as to what they should do. Everybody knows. When they receive their positive test result, they will have received instructions that they are to self-isolate for the requisite amount of time.”

Collins said another key point to remember is that everyone in the north, in general, is at similar risk for transmission therefore everyone needs to be practicing public health guidance, like washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing of six feet apart with no gatherings outside of household members.

While there may be some public concerns businesses are still open and running, Collins said. It is important to keep perspective that there are regions with much higher case counts that are still open and running.

“When it comes to businesses, each and every business must have a COVID-19 safety plan and measures in place in their businesses for preventing the spread of transmission,” Collins said, as it is a legal requirement.

Businesses will be curtailed only if there is a public health concern in a given area for which direction comes from the medical health officer or from the provincial level, she said.

“And that is not a step that public health is enacting.”

“I would encourage people to look at the most recent LHA (local health authority) map that did come out and see the areas of that are dark brown – where there have been significant increases or clusters of cases and at the same time recognize that businesses in those areas are still safely operating.”

There were 55 new lab-confirmed cases reported on Jan 22 in the Northern Health region, with a total of 534 current active cases. Forty-six cases are currently hospitalized in the region and 18 are in critical care.

READ MORE: Acropolis Manor COVID-19 cases jump to 20 confirmed

READ MORE: 3 Prince Rupert schools have positive COVID-19 case(s)

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Just Posted

Local health authority maps are updated each week. The brown maps show the number of confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 15 to 21, with the blue map showing cases over the past year. (Image supplied)
COVID-19 outbreak numbers increase at Acropolis and exposures are up in S.D. 52

Business COVID-19 safety plans are law, public needs to follow health protocols - Northern Health

Asher Hauknes shows his strength with Prince Rupert Gymnastics head coach Erin Hipkiss looking on Nov. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gymnastics Association benefits from Community Gaming Grant

Prince Rupert sports club to receive just less than $90,000 to build new facility

The COVID-19 outbreak at the two Coastal GasLink workforce lodges has officially been declared over. (Lakes District News file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Coastal GasLink worksites declared over

In total, 56 cases were associated with the outbreak in the Burns Lake and Nechako LHAs

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was dispatched to a boat fire on Jan. 21 at Fairview Marina. (Photo: supplied)
Boat fire under investigation

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue attended boat fire at Fairview Marina

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Haida activist calls for hefty fines, jail time against those who claim to be Indigenous

Filmmaker Tamara Bell proposing the Indigenous Identity Act – to dissuade ‘Indigenous identity theft’

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The First Nations Leadership Council says an attempt by industry to overturn the phasing out of salmon farms in the Discovery Islands in contrary to their inherent Title and Rights. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
First Nations Leadership Council denounces attempt to overturn salmon farm ban

B.C.’s producers filed for a judicial review of the Discovery Islands decision Jan. 18

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

More than 100 B.C. fishermen, fleet leaders, First Nations leaders and other salmon stakeholders are holding a virtual conference Jan. 21-22 to discuss a broad-range of issues threatening the commercial salmon fishery. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. commercial salmon fishermen discuss cures for an industry on the brink

Two-day virtual conference will produce key reccomendations for DFO

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New COVID-19 protocols set for provincial courthouses

The new rules were issued on Jan. 21, and took effect immediately

Police in Vancouver looking for male suspect who allegedly spat and attacked a store manager for not wearing a mask, at 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue just before noon on Dec. 17, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
VIDEO: Man spits on 7-Eleven manager over mask rule, sparking Vancouver police probe

‘Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault’

Most Read