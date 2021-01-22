COVID-19 outbreak numbers increase at Acropolis and exposures are up in S.D. 52

Local health authority maps are updated each week. The brown maps show the number of confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 15 to 21, with the blue map showing cases over the past year. (Image supplied)

Northern Health has released updated COVID-19 figures on Jan. 22, for the outbreak at Acropolis Manor, in Prince Rupert.

Eighteen residents have now tested positive for the virus, as well as eight staff, Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health told The Northern View, bringing the number to 26 people affected by the outbreak at the long term care facility.

“Basically there are a few key things to keep in mind right now. The active cases that we have among staff and residents are contained to Acropolis Manor,” Collins said.

The Northern Health public exposures and outbreaks webpage shows another School District 52 exposure at Prince Rupert Middle School from Jan. 13 to 15, bringing the total current and active number of exposures to five.

There are no other exposures or outbreaks reported on the webpage currently in the city. The webpage is updated weekly.

“Those individuals, whether they are staff who live in the community, or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is self-isolating and has been contacted by public health and given their instructions as to what they should do. Everybody knows. When they receive their positive test result, they will have received instructions that they are to self-isolate for the requisite amount of time.”

Collins said another key point to remember is that everyone in the north, in general, is at similar risk for transmission therefore everyone needs to be practicing public health guidance, like washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing of six feet apart with no gatherings outside of household members.

While there may be some public concerns businesses are still open and running, Collins said. It is important to keep perspective that there are regions with much higher case counts that are still open and running.

“When it comes to businesses, each and every business must have a COVID-19 safety plan and measures in place in their businesses for preventing the spread of transmission,” Collins said, as it is a legal requirement.

Businesses will be curtailed only if there is a public health concern in a given area for which direction comes from the medical health officer or from the provincial level, she said.

“And that is not a step that public health is enacting.”

“I would encourage people to look at the most recent LHA (local health authority) map that did come out and see the areas of that are dark brown – where there have been significant increases or clusters of cases and at the same time recognize that businesses in those areas are still safely operating.”

There were 55 new lab-confirmed cases reported on Jan 22 in the Northern Health region, with a total of 534 current active cases. Forty-six cases are currently hospitalized in the region and 18 are in critical care.

