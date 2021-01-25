Looking through the window to keep in touch with the world outside, Acropolis Manor resident Rose Sawka is 91 years old. She tested negative for COVID-19 during the January outbreak at the Prince Rupert seniors and long-term care facility where as of Jan. 25th, 32 residents and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Rose received her vaccination on Jan. 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Looking through the window to keep in touch with the world outside, Acropolis Manor resident Rose Sawka is 91 years old. She tested negative for COVID-19 during the January outbreak at the Prince Rupert seniors and long-term care facility where as of Jan. 25th, 32 residents and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Rose received her vaccination on Jan. 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

COVID-19 numbers increase at Acropolis Manor – 32 infected

Prince Rupert man concerned about temp. staff from out of region working at long-term care facility

As numbers of positive COVID-19 cases increase at Acropolis Manor the Prince Rupert seniors and long-term care facility, a local man is voicing concerns regarding the Northern Health practice of recruiting staff on a temporary basis from locations as far away as Toronto and possibly further.

As of January 25, Northern Health said the initial number of COVID-19 cases declared in the Acropolis outbreak have risen from four residents and three staff to now, seven days later, being 20 residents and 12 staff – 32 in total.

Terry Sawka told The Northern View he visited his mother every day prior to the COVID-19 outbreak announced on Jan. 19. Recently he said he has had personal interactions and conversations with nurses and staff in the long-term care facility who are working in Prince Rupert on short-term contracts through agencies.

Sawka said even prior to COVID-19 he has spoken to nurses from Kelowna, Vancouver, and last week one from Toronto who have all indicated they were hired through an agency on temporary contracts. Sawka said one nurse he spoke to even came to Prince Rupert while she was on vacation from her permanent job.

“It is concerning that they are bringing nurses in – even if COVID-19 protocols are carried out,” Sawka said, “Bringing nurses all the way across the country and Northern Health picks up the tab.”

Sawka said he tried speaking to Acropolis staff about his concerns but was told they couldn’t assist. He was provided a 1-877 number to call instead to voice his concerns.

Sawka believes the problem possibly stems from the structure of the staffing model. He said he has been told there are full-time jobs, full-time/part-time jobs, and casual nurse jobs. He said one health care assistant he spoke to worked part-time at another place of employment outside of the health field because she could not get enough hours to support herself at the hospital.

“We hear about the shortages of nurses, but is it a real shortage or just the way they are scheduled?” he said.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Acropolis Manor

Eryn Collins, communications manager for Northern Health said while she can not speak about individual staff or situations, it should be no surprise that nurses are brought into the area as the health authority has been transparent about that.

“Northern Health has long acknowledged there have been nurse staffing challenges for quite some time,” Collins told The Northern View. “This is not just isolated to the North, but is prevalent in other areas as well.”

To assist with some of the staffing issues Northern Health has an internal travel nurse program where nurses can be deployed from various hospitals within the health authority’s jurisdiction to work in other locations where needed. As well, there are nursing agencies that can provide fully qualified staff across the country or internationally if needed.

Collins said neither of these programs is new and both existed and were utilized pre-COVID-19.

“It’s all about ensuring that we are providing ongoing quality care if we have a need for nursing staff when we don’t have those staff on hand to cover either vacations, leave. or whatever the need. We do rely on agency nurses to a degree to staff those positions.”

Collins likened the transfer of nurses to that of locum doctors being utilized from a staffing pool to fill in for a local doctor.

“These are skilled, qualified, essential workers who have clear protocols to follow,” Collins said. “Of all the people to be worried about, nurses should not be any of them.”

Sawka said using the terminology ‘essential workers’ shouldn’t be an excuse.

“They can call it a rose, but it’s not a rose. We have a situation that is ongoing,” he said. “Do these incoming staff self-isolate for 14 days when they get here — because coronavirus doesn’t pick and choose who it attaches itself to.”

READ MORE: Acropolis Manor COVID-19 cases jump to 20 confirmed

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New recruitment campaign to be launched in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Staff at Acropolis Manor, a Prince Rupert long-term health care facility in April 2020 where no cases of COVID-19 were reported until an outbreak on Jan. 19, 2021. As of Jan. 25th, 32 people associated with the residence have tested positive for the virus. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Staff at Acropolis Manor a Prince Rupert long term health care facility, take pride in their work place that no COVID-19 cases have been reported in the facility during the pandemic.This photo taken, April 20, from outside, looking through a window shows staff adhering to strict protocols and best practices to keep residents happy and healthy. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19 numbers increase at Acropolis Manor – 32 infected

Prince Rupert man concerned about temp. staff from out of region working at long-term care facility

Ken Veldman vice president, public affairs and sustainability, at Prince Port Port Authority on Jan. 21 addressed local employers in an online presentation about a new community recruitment program to attract employees to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New recruitment campaign to be launched in Prince Rupert

Web platform will use community collaboration to attract new employees to Prince Rupert

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Kyrell Sopotyk was drafted by the Kamloops Blazers in 2016 and played two seasons with the Western Hockey League club. (Photograph By ALLEN DOUGLAS/KTW)
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

As of Jan. 24, more than $68,000 had been raised to help Kamloops Blazers’ forward Kyrell Sopotyk

(Pixhere photo)
B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority after ‘disappointing’ exclusion from plan

Vaccines are essential for dentists as patients cannot wear masks during treatment, argues BCDA

The fine for changing lanes or merging over a solid line costs drivers $109 and two penalty points in B.C. (Screenshot via Google Street View)
B.C. drivers caught crossing, merging over solid white lines face hefty fine

Ticket for $109, two penalty points issued under Motor Vehicle Act for crossing solid lines

Most Read