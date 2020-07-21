A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Black Press Media)

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Local economies have been hit hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with small local businesses struggling to recover.

As a response to the challenge, an initiative encouraging Canadians to support local businesses is being launched, on July 25, in an effort to revive the economy nationwide.

Titled, ‘The Big Spend’, the initative is meant to be more than a symbolic gesture of hope.

It is a practical step communities can take as part of a larger action plan for economic recovery in Canada.

“In my work with Leading Influence, I get to meet with and support leaders from across Canada. Kick-starting our economy is on all of their minds,” said Tim Schindel, national director of Leading Influence and ‘Big Spend’ founder.

The goal is for Canadians to spend, and in turn, inject $100 million into the economy in a single day.

“Chambers of commerce from across our nation, along with local businesses and individual Canadians, are signing on to be ‘Spend Friends,’” said Deb McClelland, former past president of Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada. “Collectively, on July 25, we can make this the largest ‘Christmas in July’ Canada has ever seen.”

According to The Big Spend, Canadians’ intentional buying and support of local businesses in one day will create a ‘multiplier effect’, which will help create a snowball of growth in local communities, and later, the country as well.

Community organizations, churches, and chambers of commerce will join Canadians across the country to help kickstart economic recovery on July 25.

For more information, visit The Big Spend’s website.

READ: In photos: Racers fueled by ‘horsepower therapy’ hit the track despite slim crowd

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol
Next story
Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Just Posted

Major train cargo facility planned on former Skeena Cellulose mill site in Terrace

The proposed development is now entering its public feedback phase, with open house planned July 29

$799,950 non-budgeted expense approved by City Council

Removal of fuel tanks two and three in the Moresby Park space has been approved

Weekly online seminars offered by Alzheimer Society of BC

Webinar sessions provide emotional support and training for Rupert caregivers to those with dementia

North Coast MLA issues public update on provincial progress

Travel restrictions, funding and recent new legislation were topics addressed by Jennifer Rice, MLA

Three new cases in N.H. – COVID-19 is nothing to be ashamed of

Many new cases of COVID-19 are people in their 20s and 30s B.C. provincial health experts said

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

Most Read