Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

The federal government’s 75 per cent emergency wage subsidy program will be extended another three months, until the end of August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday (May 15).

“You now have some runway to catch your breath as you get started, so please, bring back your employees,” Trudeau told businesses from outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is also expected to detail later Friday how eligibility for the wage subsidy program will be broadened.

Under the program, the federal government is currently picking up the tab for 75 per cent of an eligible company’s payroll — up to a maximum of $847 per week per employee — retroactive to March 15.

Eligible companies are those that saw revenues drop by 15 per cent in March or 30 per cent in April and May.

ALSO READ: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

The government has billed the subsidy as the largest economic program since the Second World War, with the cost pegged at $73 billion.

But so far, it has paid out only $3.4 billion for some 1.7 million workers.

Meanwhile, 7.5 million Canadians have received Canadian Emergency Response Benefit payments so far.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet
Next story
Majority of BC parks to open May 14

Just Posted

Majority of BC parks to open May 14

$115 fine for being in a closed park

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Road blockade may be actioned if Government continues lack of action

Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla call on Government to ban non-essential travel

Port-a-potties in the core

Toilets for the homeless as well as hand-washing stations are planned

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm gives a shout out to B.C. city in very Canadian video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

Most Read