A COVID-19 crew exposure on The Northern Expedition route has caused sailings to be cancelled on March 25 and 26, BC Ferries stated. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A COVID-19 crew exposure on The Northern Expedition route has caused sailings to be cancelled on March 25 and 26, BC Ferries stated. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

COVID-19 crew exposure on the Northern Expedition confirmed

BC Ferries ship sent for maintenance and cleaning procedures

A COVID-19 crew exposure has shut down the Northern Expedition route to Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, announced BC Ferries on March 24 resulting in cancelled sailings.

“BC Ferries recently experienced an employee COVID-19 exposure on board the Northern Expedition,” Deborah Marshall executive director public affairs for BC Ferries stated in an email to The Northern View.

“We are working with the local Public Health Authority on contact tracing to determine the risk as a result of the exposure,” she said.

Vaccinations are already underway by the province for workers on northern vessels and BC Ferries is working with the health authorities on available avenues to have all company employees immunized.

“These events speak to the importance of our ferry workers receiving vaccinations, especially on liveaboard ships,” Marshall stated. “We are continuing to work with the Province to explore vaccination options for all BC Ferries’ employees.”

“For the safety of our crew and the protection of northern communities like Haida Gwaii, we have cancelled the three upcoming sailings on March 25 and 26,” the executive director stated.

As The Northern Expedition is a ‘live aboard’ ship, under public health rules it is considered ‘congregate housing’ by health authorities, hence the ship has been returned to the fleet maintenance unit in Richmond for refit and cleaning.

BC Ferries adheres to comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, including increased cleaning at terminals and onboard our ships, mandatory face coverings, and physical distancing to ensure customers travelling for essential reasons can continue to do so safely.

“We are concerned about the health and safety of our crew, our customers and the public,” Marshall said. “… Our alternate Northern Class ship, the Northern Adventure, recently completed its annual refit and will commence service from Port Hardy on March 27.”

READ MORE: Northern Expedition sailings cancelled

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report
Next story
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Just Posted

A COVID-19 crew exposure on The Northern Expedition route has caused sailings to be cancelled on March 25 and 26, BC Ferries stated. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19 crew exposure on the Northern Expedition confirmed

BC Ferries ship sent for maintenance and cleaning procedures

(Black Press Media File)
Northern Expedition sailings cancelled

BC Ferries has cancelled some upcoming sailings to the Norther Coast due to staffing issues

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

A vacant lot owned by Metlakatla Development Corporation has been approved for a temporary use permit for a partnership with Ecotrust Canada who will construct an urban agriculture area on the property. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Urban agriculture area planned for Prince Rupert downtown core

Ecotrust Canada to develop food security initiative in vacant lot

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending, promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Most Read