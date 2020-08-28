COVID-19 community outbreak on Haida Gwaii declared over

There have been no new cases of the virus since Aug. 6 on the islands

FILE - A view of the Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre from Masset Inlet. On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Northern Health’s chief medical health officer declared the COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii over. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Northern Health’s chief medical health officer has declared an end to a community outbreak of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii.

The outbreak was declared July 24, and the last of a total of 26 outbreak-related cases was reported on Aug. 6.

According to a release, there have been no new cases since that date; there are no active cases, and public health officials are now confident there are no further chains of transmission of COVID-19 related to the outbreak.

None of the 26 outbreak-related cases required hospitalization or relocation for self-isolation needs.

Haida Gwaii residents are encouraged to continue to work together and support each other in preventing COVID-19 in their communities by being safe, having safe gatherings and being kind. Northern Health also continues to encourage self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, and self-isolate and testing in the event they develop.