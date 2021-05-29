Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits and enjoys a sip of juice in the observation area after receiving his COVID-19 immunization at the soft-launch community clinic on March 14. Volunteers for the community clinic are eligible to receive a vaccination prior to volunteering duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)) Youth drop-in clinics in Prince Rupert will be available for ages 12 to 17 for COVID-19 immunizations, with adult clinics for second vaccinations starting June 14. Prince Rupert’s Isaac Mastroianni sits after receiving his first COVID-19 immunization at the March 14 community clinic held in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View))

COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert region hit ‘Zero’

Second vaccinations starting June 14 for adults, youth drop-in clinics to open

Zero cases of COVID-19 were reported in Prince Rupert and region for the week of May 16 to 22 according to the BC Centre of Disease Control mapping website. Prince Rupert is finally back down to pre-November 2020 levels of no lab-confirmed reported cases in the region.

Terrace is still reporting cases with two lab-confirmed, Kitimat, Haida Gwaii, and Nisga’a all have no reported cases.

Cases are decreasing across the province with many regions reporting cases in the double and single digits, however as of May 28, across the province, there are currently 3,441 lab-confirmed cases with 292 hospitalized and 79 in critical care. Of those provincial cases, 110 are in the Northern Health Region, with five in hospital being the five in critical care.

Northern Health is now registering all residents and booking appointments for first and second doses of COVID-19 immunizations. Residents of the Prince Rupert region are being encouraged to keep case numbers low by registering for their second dose of vaccine which will start to be administered on June 14, in the city. Communities of Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Hartley Bay, Kitkatla and Port Edward are included.

Before booking an appointment, all recipients must register for the immunization on the Get Vaccinated system, any time of the day or night visit online: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated or telephone 1 833 838-2323 to a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or visit in person to the nearest Service BC Location.

People who do not have a personal health number can register by phone or in person. Translations are available in over 140 languages over the phone.

Once a person is registered they will receive an email or text message with a security reference code, they can then book an appointment for their second vaccination. In Prince Rupert, there are four locations to chose from, with a larger clinic style happening at the Jim Ciccone Centre from June 14 to the first week of July, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop-in clinics for youth only, between the ages of 12-17 years, will be held on May 31, and June 3, 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Prince Rupert Community Health Unit, in the downtown core at 300 Third Ave.

K-J Millar | Journalist
