COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise at Acropolis Manor

Northern Health has released new case numbers and deaths associated with the Acropolis Manor COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home.

“Tragically, 12 Acropolis Manor residents have died since the outbreak began, and Northern Health again offers heartfelt condolences to the family and caregivers of these individuals,” a media release issued on Feb.9 read.

The statement further explained that monitoring of staff and residents is ongoing with additional lab-confirmed cases of the virus being identified in residents, while the numbers of staff cases have remained status quo since the last update on Feb. 5.

“As of Feb. 9, 2021, 31 residents and 20 staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Northern Health said it continues to take steps to protect the health of all Acropolis Manor residents and staff, and appreciates the hard work of staff, nurses and physicians who continue to provide compassionate care during understandably challenging circumstances.

“Additional supports continue to be implemented at Acropolis Manor, to ensure safe and consistent care for residents and to answer questions from resident families, and staff. Communication with families is ongoing,” the statement read.

K-J Millar | Journalist

