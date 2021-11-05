Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19 cases among kids in British Columbia going down: Henry

56 children have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic, 4 received critical care.

Figures show children aged five to 11 in British Columbia had been contracting COVID-19 at higher rates compared with kids in other age groups, but an uptick in vaccination rates has helped reduce those numbers.

The province says 550 cases were diagnosed in that age group between Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The province says cases among kids aged nine to 11 rose the most a few weeks after the start of the school year, but those too have declined.

Fifty-six children have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic, and four of them received critical care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the number of cases overall among children is going down, while the rising cases are a reflection of transmission in areas where the vaccination rates are lower.

Overall, cases rose the most in the Interior region between August and late September before declining as the Northern region had a higher number of cases.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. records 596 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 8 more deaths

RELATED: B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Coronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.’s process for old-growth logging deferrals
Next story
Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

Just Posted

BC Liberal MLA and official opposition critic for children, Karin Kirkpatrick, believes the shift to a new system will not improve services to remote communities. (Supplied photo)
Prince Rupert youth with autism left behind in new provincial system

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue has completed month-long training on how to better serve those with Autism spectrum Disorder (ASD) in cases of emergency. Autism Canada provided sensory kits which are now in frontline first responder vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue receives autism training

Major ocean incidents in Prince Rupert, such as the MV Zim Kingston containers catching fire off Vancouver Island would see the Canadian Coast Guard lead the response, Ken Veldman, vice president, public affairs and sustainability at PRPA said, on Nov. 1. (File photo)
PRPA is confident in emergency safety measures after ship fire in Victoria

The Northern View is hiring freelance writers, photographers and videographers.
The Northern View is looking for a multi-media sales consultant and freelance writers, photographers and videographers