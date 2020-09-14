It’s unknown who exactly from the school contracted the virus. Photo: CDC

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

A member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter written Sunday (Sept. 13) by School District 20 acting superintendent Katherine Shearer.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by the Castlegar News, Shearer said that the individual who tested positive is in isolation at home and is receiving support from health officials.

The letter was confirmed by the school district Monday morning.

Individuals who might’ve been exposed to the virus have been contacted by Interior Health and are urged to follow their advice carefully.

If anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19, they’re asked to stay at home and follow guidelines set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

It’s unknown if it was a student, staff member or other person involved with the school who contracted the virus.

Castlegar News has reached out to SD20 for more information on the incident.

More to come.

READ MORE: COVID-19 comes to Castlegar

