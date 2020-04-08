COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

Coquitlam RCMP say that a man who was arrested for an alleged break and enter is now facing a series of charges – including deliberately coughing on a group of police officers.

Mounties arrested Tyson Helgason, 24, on Monday (April 6) shortly after officers responded to a break-in to a home in the 2500 block of Ashurst Avenue in Coquitlam. According to police, the elderly homeowners were inside their house at the time of the incident.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers are now being directed to ask anyone they come into contact with if the person is feeling sick or has any of the symptoms related to the virus, such as coughing or a fever.

“In this case, the suspect confirmed with police that he was sick when asked,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news statement on Wednesday.

“Despite being told not to face police, he allegedly turned his head towards three officers and purposefully coughed in their faces.”

Helgason has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on April 15.

Police also recovered some jewellery and a small amount of cash which belonged to the elderly homeowners.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Next story
B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Just Posted

Prince Rupert doctor amends social media statement on COVID-19

College of Physicians said information must not be disclosed

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Digital Daffodils

April is Canadian Cancer Society’s cancer awareness month

North District RCMP see massive spike in domestic calls

Connection to COVID-19 pandemic likely for reduced call volume, increased severity

City gives no response to homelessness concerns

City demands shelter close, but no response to pleas from shelter to open Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Most Read