B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required

Employers in B.C. no longer have to allow workers to work from home whenever possible following a revision of a provincial health order.

The health ministry made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 17), noting that the move was meant to help employers transition their staff back into offices and workplaces.

Previously, the order had required employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an “operational requirement” for staff to be on site.

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required.

“Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly…. others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” the health ministry stated. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

READ MORE: B.C. lifts capacity, dancing restrictions but keep masks, vaccine cards in COVID fight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society nets national minor hockey campaign to further reconciliation
Next story
Nadleh Whut’en First Nation plans for unmarked grave search at Lejac residential school site

Just Posted

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

The program will be overseen through a steering committee of women currently in elected positions (Black Press Media/File Photo)
Northwest B.C. program aims to support women in politics

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.