A new rainbow sidewalk in Courtenay was vandalized shortly after it was painted Friday. Scott Stanfield photo

Courtenay’s new rainbow sidewalk vandalized

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized.

Located at the intersection of Fifth and Duncan in the downtown core, the multi-colored Pride diversity crosswalk was painted Thursday. On Friday, a few people who were in the area could hear truck tires squealing at the intersection. One person said it was a white truck.

“But it’s still gorgeous, we still have the beautiful colour in downtown Courtenay,” Jenny Deters, owner of Design Therapy on Fifth, said Saturday afternoon. “We’re happy to be spreading the love down here, showing that everybody is included in our community.”

Saturday night, an event dubbed Elevate the Intersection will launch the new crosswalk.

The rainbow symbol has celebrated diversity since the late-‘70s when the colours were used in the flag for the Gay Pride Movement. Widely accepted as a symbol of inclusiveness, such crosswalks have been installed throughout North America in recent years. Several Island communities have rainbow sidewalks.

Last summer in Campbell River, a rainbow sidewalk was damaged by car tires marks minutes after it was installed.

“It was expected, but what I’m excited about is the fact that it seems like the majority of people in our community are behind the rainbow,” Deters said. “There’s only a very few who are trying to wreck it for the rest of them, and we’re not going to let them wreck it.”

Due to the number of colours, rainbow crosswalks cost about $1,500 to install and another $1,500 a year to refresh, according to the City of Courtenay.

Previous story
Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.
Next story
School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Just Posted

Courtenay’s new rainbow sidewalk vandalized

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Peggy Luckham-Okrainetz has been lending a helping hand to the Salvation Army for more than 15 years

School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Irene LaPierre of School District No. 83 will step into the role on August 1.

MVP of the Week: Leah Anderson

Leah Anderson takes Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics athletes to the next level

Do you agree with the federal government’s $4.5B pipeline purchase?

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets

The last service of Prince Rupert’s First Presbyterian Church

93 years later, the historic North Coast church was decommissioned on May 30

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Most Read