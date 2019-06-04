Fox Creek, Alberta. (Google Maps)

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Charges have been laid against two people who are accused of abducting three children from a northern Alberta community.

RCMP say a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. but it was called off about three hours later when the children were found unharmed near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Charmaine Annette Darnel, who is 42, appeared in court Monday and remains in custody on three charges of abduction of a person under 14, along with counts of break and enter, assault and uttering threats.

D’artangan Dirk Pool, who is 23, is charged with three counts of abduction, assault forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent to commit offence and break and enter.

Pool was released and is scheduled to appear in court June 24. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Just Posted

City allows goats to stay until end of Seafest weekend in Prince Rupert

Livestock Prohibition Bylaw, which includes backyard chickens, has remained unchanged for 23 years

Trinity Men’s Recovery facility to get upgrades after Northern Savings’ donation

Prince Rupert’s supportive living home provides space for men from Terrace to Haida Gwaii

Heavy foot traffic on Hwy 16 for 18th Skeena River Relay

The annual 142km Prince Rupert to Terrace relay took place along the captivating route on June 1

Scenic Route 16 receives funding for tourism promotion

The collaborative project with Tourism Prince George has $40,000 in funding

Get on Your Feet! Prince Rupert’s youngest and finest dancers show off their talent

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert held their year end showcase over the weekend

WATCH: Digby Island art show puts local talent on display

Art, fun and food were on hand for the annual event

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Most Read