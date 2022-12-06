Counter Attack by Prince Rupert RCMP and ICBC to search for impaired drivers

The holiday safety campaign will run through December to increase road safety

Those blue and red flashing lights at the side of the road may be your ride to safety with ICBC partnering with Prince Rupert RCMP and other detachments around the province to ensure holiday roadside checks keep everyone out of danger.

Impaired driving is the cause of more than 64 deaths in B.C. every year. On average, 13 people are killed and 170 injured in 250 impaired driving-related crashes in North Central B.C. on annual basis, including deaths in the Prince Rupert area this year.

Impaired is defined to include alcohol, illicit drugs and medicines.

The December Counter Attack started the first weekend of the month and will be running throughout the holiday season. ICBC and police are urging drivers to be responsible and plan for a safe ride home.

“When you drink and drive, you not only risk your life but the lives of others on the road. We want everyone to enjoy a safe holiday season this year. If your festivities include alcohol, please be responsible, plan ahead and leave your car at home,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s vice president of customer experience and public affairs, responsible for road safety.

“Use a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare, take transit … We all need to do our part to save lives and prevent crashes.”

RCMP will be looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack road checks set up throughout the province this holiday season. Police will also be rewarding designated drivers at many of these road checks with coffee vouchers donated by McDonald’s.

“Driving impaired after drinking alcohol is dangerous and a crime,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of public safety and solicitor g general.

“Unfortunately, there are still those willing to take a chance with their own lives, the lives of their passengers and the lives of other road users. If you have consumed alcohol – stay off our roads. If you instead choose to put yourself and others at risk, consider yourself warned: the police are out there with stepped-up enforcement,” he said.

ICBC and police conduct two impaired driving education and enhanced enforcement campaigns every year to help create safer roads in B.C.