The City of Prince Rupert posted a public notice about that The High Culture Shop Inc. has submitted its application to the province for a retail cannabis sales licence at Five Corners. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s city council meeting, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Council to give final consideration to cannabis store

The City of Prince Rupert will decide whether or not to forward an application for a cannabis retail licence to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) tonight.

The High Culture Shop Inc. has been in the process of obtaining a licence for the past several months.

This process included applying for a municipal business licence, making sure the proposed store location falls within the designated retail cannabis zone in Prince Rupert and serving notice to affected residents through the Northern View newspaper.

The store’s proposed location is in the Five Corners intersection at 1100 Park Avenue.

City council held a public hearing on the proposed store at a meeting on Dec. 10, and administration has since gathered correspondence from the community on the topic.

There have been two public objections to the application and ten letters of support, according to the agenda for this evening’s meeting.

Barring any delay or complications, the city will make a final resolution for or against the application. If approved, council will forward their recommendation to the LCRB for final approval of a cannabis licence.

READ MORE: Council draws its line for cannabis business

Possible rate changes to BC Transit

Council will also choose whether or not to make changes to its bus fares for passengers travelling to Prince Rupert from Port Edward.

The District of Port Edward voted to increase its rates for passengers traveling on Route #60 between Port Edward and Prince Rupert at the Jan. 23 council meeting.

Bob Payette, the district administrator, said the purpose of the rate increase is to “recover a bit more revenue for the overall cost of the bus.”

To date, passengers travelling from Port Edward to Prince Rupert have been able to transfer their tickets or passes between the two municipalities at no extra cost.

With the Port Edward increase, Prince Rupert will have the option of either maintaining that transfer system, or it may decide to eliminate it and charge passengers an additional fare when they cross over into Prince Rupert.

According to a report submitted to city administration from BC Transit, the second option could provide additional revenues for every passenger travelling to Prince Rupert, but it would increase the cost and complexity for passengers arriving from Port Edward.

Council will consider both options and advise administration as to which option is preferred.

READ MORE: B.C. bus service applications to be fast-tracked after Greyhound pullout

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.