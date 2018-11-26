Council to consider retail cannabis zone expansion in Prince Rupert

Marijuana stores cater to a variety of customers, from those who enjoy the high that cannabis gives to those looking for a more holistic approach to disease and other medical conditions. (Black Press file)

The regulation of cannabis in Prince Rupert will be the primary focus for city council this evening at the city’s regular meeting of council.

Council will hear a report on the Nov. 13 public information meeting on proposed regulations governing the retail sale of cannabis in Prince Rupert.

At the meeting, the city’s communications manager Veronika Stewart gave a presentation explaining the application process to attain a business licence to sell cannabis in Prince Rupert, as well as the proposed boundaries where such businesses can operate.

Following the presentation, Stewart and city planner Zeno Krekic answered questions from the audience regarding the proposed regulations.

Based on that feedback, there are two proposed items on the agenda that could affect the bylaw currently recommended by council.

The first is exclusion of Rupert Square Mall from the area where cannabis retail stores can be located. According to a copy of the report that will be presented to council by Krekic, the manager of the mall stated its partners are not in full agreement about whether the property should be included in the designated cannabis retail area.

The report states that Krekic asked for a formal letter from the manager requesting exclusion, and if one is not provided, the proposed area will remain the same and will continue to include the mall. Krekic noted that the mall’s owners could also choose not to lease property to cannabis retail business if they wanted.

The second proposed item that could affect the proposed bylaw is creating an additional zone where a cannabis retail business can operate. This item is in response to a request by the property owner at 1100 Park Avenue at Five Corners in Prince Rupert.

Tenants of that property have interest in opening a cannabis retail store, but would have to apply for either a zoning amendment or development variance permit under the current bylaw as the property falls outside the designated retail cannabis sale zone.

A new zone will be presented to council that will include Five Corners and a section of Park Avenue.

