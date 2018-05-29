Council briefs: Mayor Brain talks Vancouver trip, Councillor Niesh calls recreation a turning point

Doug Kerr Field got new turf and an old name as the field is being rehabilitated for a little league baseball diamond. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Port cities talk port tax

Approximately 22 people from B.C.’s port communities met in Vancouver last week, including Prince Rupert’s Mayor Lee Brain, to discuss the Port Property Tax Act.

“We went through the challenges we all face with this act and the different ways it impacts us,” Brain said at the May 28 Prince Rupert city council meeting.

Chief financial officers from each community will work together to create a joint document to present to the province. Brain said they will also work with industries and terminal operators to find a solution that works for everyone.

A transfer of tax would help cities like Prince Rupert benefit from the industries they host.

Brain said he hopes to meet again with the port community members at the UCBM in Whistler this September.

City becomes classroom

While in Vancouver, Brain also attended a conference with the North Coast Innovation Lab’s Nathan Randall. They visited City Studio, a social lab similar to what NCL hopes to develop in Prince Rupert. City Studio facilitates professors from universities and colleges with city staff to develop courses based on the city’s goals. Randall will connect with the Northwest Community College and SD52 to develop a similar program to engage students in economic development in Prince Rupert.

“I think it’s something that will really enhance this community,” Brain said.

Arena ads for Rampage

The Prince Rupert senior men’s hockey team may be off the ice until the season restarts, but their heads are still in the game as far as fundraising goes. They’ve asked the city to go ahead with a pilot project to use the arena as advertising space. While the city already generates revenue from the 28 spots they have along the ice rink’s boards, the Rampage would like 24 advertising spots on the walls.

Councillor Wade Niesh said he supports the Rampage trying the project for a year, but questioned if they would unintentionally become competitors with the city for advertising dollars. Niesh suggested they collaborate to avoid competition.

Council voted to approve the pilot project for its first year.

Doug Kerr name reinstated

When the baseball field next to the civic centre became a dog park, it was renamed Roosevelt Park. Now, the newly maintained little league baseball diamond is getting its original name back — Doug Kerr Field — once more.

Niesh called the renaming a turning point for Prince Rupert. “I’m glad to see maybe our town is finally turning the corner and we’re starting to see things come back, like ball fields,” he said, listing the new parks, and recreation clubs making a comeback in the city.

