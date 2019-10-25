Council Briefs: District of Port Edward

Road repairs

Council addressed the issues surrounding the deteriorated state of Wildwood Ave. The road has been slated as the first one for repairs, although it will be an extensive process given its current condition. “It’s a major undertaking. There’s leaks in the storm sewers, all the services that are buried there have to be renewed, it’s all broken up. It needs a lot of work,” Bjorndal said. The mayor said engineering should be complete in the next month or so, and would be ready for tenders by February. Bjorndal was optimistic there won’t be any increased traffic delays, saying people try and avoid the road right now anyway because it is in such bad shape.

Wildwood Ave. will see extensive construction both under the road and at ground level. (Google Maps image)

Public works will also be repairing the Alder Ave. bus stop near the senior’s home this winter. It was determined that fixing the existing location was preferable to moving the stop entirely.

Low crime, reports RCMP

Insp. Blake Ward, OIC Prince Rupert RCMP, was on hand to give his report on crime in the district. Property crime was down, with just one instance of break and enter during the last two months, stemming from an incident at the beginning of September that led to a pair of arrests. There were two vehicle break-ins as well. With the holiday season approaching, the district’s focus is now shifting toward distracted or impaired driving. Mayor Knut Bjorndal commended Insp. Ward on his work in the district so far. “Our interaction with the RCMP has been very good ever since Blake’s taken over,” Bjorndal said. “He’s done a great job of being able to have a presence in Port Edward.”

Muskeg removal and more

The district is seeking an area for a new muskeg dump, now that their current one has become full. District members are both scouting locations, and working to acquire provincial approval for a new site.

Port Edward has teamed up with the Ministry of Environment to develop an air quality management plan. This stems from a number of issues regarding dust in town, coming from the Ridley Coal Terminal, the grain terminal, as well as from traffic on the roads. Bjorndal said the problem is especially prevalent in the western parts of town, and at the marina. The next meetings with the ministry are scheduled for November.

Dust from the Ridley Island coal terminal has been blowing into Port Edward, causing dust problems along with coal buildup along the side of houses and boats. (Shannon Lough photo)

The water plant’s upgrades to install new processed control equipment, started last year, is expected to be completed next week. The district will also be bringing in engineers at the next council meeting to advise on the best ways to maximize asset management of Port Edward’s capital assets. These include the water plant, sewer plant, underground piping, equipment such as garbage and dump trucks, and buildings the district owns.

Council approved a donation of $400 at the meeting to the Port Edward Elementary School for their operation of a school store for students. It is meant to be an enjoyable way for kids to learn about understanding money and financial discipline, as they collect and purchase items with ‘Port Edward dollars’.

