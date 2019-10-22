Cunningham wants to encourage more residents to take the ferry in the winter so they do not drive along the dangerous winter roads along the North Coast. (File photo BC Ferries)

Council Briefs: Cunningham puts "resident rate" for transportation on table

Councillor Adey concerned over RCMP's lack of communication with public

As polls were closing in Prince Rupert for Monday night’s federal elections, city council was beginning.

Council approved two of the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society’s applications to Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT). The first was for NDIT’s Community Halls & Recreation Facilities fund requesting $30,000 for the Nisga’a Hall Cruise Modernization Project. The second was for the Economic Diversification Infrastructure fund in the amount of $175,000 for the Prince Rupert Hydroponic Greens Project.

Council will be sending a letter of support to NDIT regarding the Curling Club application for funding for their facility renovations and upgrades.

Councillor Nick Adey brought up a concern over communication between residents and the RCMP following two incidents involving attacks on individuals which became “the subject of conversation on one of the profanely named websites.”

READ MORE: Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Adey could have been referring to the City of Prince Poopert or What the F Prince Rupert Facebook pages.

Adey said he thinks it would be healthier for the community to hear a general report from the RCMP on a semi-regular basis about the types of issues they are dealing with to provide more solid information.

Mayor Lee Brain proposed inviting them to the next council meeting for a community update.

A public hearing will be scheduled for Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. regarding a zoning Amendment bylaw to rezone 604 Pillsbury Avenue which will allow the owners to convert a duplex to a triplex.

Councillor Barry Cunningham will bring forward a motion at the next meeting directing staff to send a letter to the Ministry of Transportation requesting a ‘residents rate’ for North Coast residents.

He would also like to see this rate apply during the summer stating that travel to places such as Haida Gwaii can be costly.

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert foots the bill for armed RCMP officers at Alaska ferry terminal, two trips scheduled

