Council approves carpenter for Port Clements’ bird tower renovations

New decking, railings and increased structural support are part of the renovations

Port Clements Council approved Jim Lamottee to be the carpenter for the Port Clements bird tower renovation project during a Special Meeting on May 27.

The village plans to replace the decking and railings along the accessibility ramp and reinforce one of the structural supports beneath the two-story tower, said Kim Mushynsky, project manager, on May 31.

They have already cleared trees around it with the hopes that it will improve the view from the top and increase airflow. One of the challenges of the tower’s location is that it is “very, very damp,” which reduces the lifetime of the wood, Mushynsky said. Increased airflow should help reduce the moisture.

A Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grant for more than $260,000 is being used to cover the costs of the bird tower renovations and other improvements in Sunset Park including bridge improvements and general trail maintenance.

Development of a swimming area in the park is also in the works using funds from a different grant.

This is the first time the bird tower has had major renovations since it was erected 25 years ago.

“It’s a great asset for the community,” Mushynsky said.

While she is only there once a week or so, she said that she almost always sees somebody walking along the trail that leads to the tower.

The village is still figuring out what the scope of the work will be.

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
